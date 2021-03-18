Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 1,534,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,197,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several analysts have commented on COCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $103.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. Equities analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

