Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.38. Coffee shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 44,891 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -514,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 89.0% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 70,194 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

