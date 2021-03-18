Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Sells $36,949.95 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 138,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

