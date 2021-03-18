CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Down 8.5%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 612,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 769,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWBR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on CohBar in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CohBar by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CohBar by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CohBar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CohBar by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

