CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Down 8.5%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 612,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 769,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWBR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on CohBar in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
