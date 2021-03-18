Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $267.06

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $267.06 and last traded at $265.46, with a volume of 4987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.82.
COHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
