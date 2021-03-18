Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $267.06

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $267.06 and last traded at $265.46, with a volume of 4987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.82.

COHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Get Coherent alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.