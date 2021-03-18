Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.13. 1,247,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,472,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

