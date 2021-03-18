Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.13. 1,247,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,472,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.
In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
