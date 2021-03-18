Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Down 5.7%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $43.63. 623,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 761,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cohu by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

