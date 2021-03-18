Coin Artist Price Reaches $3.32 on Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 51% against the dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $143,025.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist token can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00005556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00624659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024816 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033792 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

Coin Artist is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

