CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0237

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.90 or 0.00632438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

