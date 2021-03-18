CoinFi (COFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $689,168.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $667,088.72 and approximately $689,168.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.10 or 0.00634865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00034104 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.