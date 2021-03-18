Coinlancer (CL) Price Tops $0.0300 on Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $46,132.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00630536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00034026 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.