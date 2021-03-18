CoinPoker (CHP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $15.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00635563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034218 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

