CoinPoker (CHP) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $14.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00629818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068430 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

