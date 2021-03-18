Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Trading Down 5.1%

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.36 and last traded at $44.49. Approximately 2,903,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,384,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

