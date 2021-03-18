Colliers Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06).

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,279 shares of company stock valued at $6,060,978. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

