Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Position Reduced by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon makes up 1.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of CMCO traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

