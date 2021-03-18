Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. 617,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

