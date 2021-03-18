Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Trian Fund Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 15.4% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Comcast worth $1,040,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 348,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 103,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 675,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 208,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 525,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.