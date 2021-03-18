Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $67.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.84.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

