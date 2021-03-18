Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.93

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.93 and last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 57615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46.
About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)
Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.
