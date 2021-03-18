Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.93

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.93 and last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 57615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 63,800 shares of Cominar REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,554.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,013,880.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

