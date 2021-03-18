Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.50% of Commerce Bancshares worth $38,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.