Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. 1,870,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,802. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.