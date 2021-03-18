Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,681 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,837 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

BVN stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

