Comparing Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewMarket has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of NewMarket shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Braskem and NewMarket, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 2 2 0 2.50 NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A

Braskem presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Braskem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braskem is more favorable than NewMarket.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and NewMarket’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59% NewMarket 12.58% 37.86% 13.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braskem and NewMarket’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $12.72 billion 0.42 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -7.88 NewMarket $2.19 billion 1.98 $254.29 million N/A N/A

NewMarket has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Summary

NewMarket beats Braskem on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, it engages in the antiknock compounds business, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities. The company has operations in the North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

