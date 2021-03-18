Comparing CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.63 $529.90 million $5.06 10.76 Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 3.82 $427.04 million $2.07 12.71

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CIT Group and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 8 1 0 2.11 Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

CIT Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.83, suggesting a potential downside of 32.45%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.09%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than CIT Group.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14% Sterling Bancorp 21.32% 5.83% 0.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CIT Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats CIT Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It also originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, mortgage loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 82 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 21 offices are located in Nassau County, 16 in Suffolk County, 11 in Queens County, seven in Westchester County, nine in Kings County, seven in Rockland County, five in Orange County, New York City, and two in Bronx County, as well as one office each in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York; and one office in Bergen County, New Jersey. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

