Compound Price Tops $444.05 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $444.05 or 0.00765838 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and $132.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,677,119 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

