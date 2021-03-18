Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.65. 1,315,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,455,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $591.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

