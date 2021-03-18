Compugen’s (CGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get Compugen alerts:

NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Compugen has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Compugen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.