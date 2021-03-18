Conceal Price Reaches $0.18 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $40,811.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,017.22 or 0.99866366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00039714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00392147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00285573 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.44 or 0.00749533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,653,313 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,605 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

