Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,518 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.32% of Conn’s worth $35,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 706.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 185,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $456.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.