ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading Down 6.1%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.11 and last traded at $53.38. 12,287,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 11,284,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,990,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $78,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

