Constellation Market Cap Tops $87.13 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $87.13 million and $2.65 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00635476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033941 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

