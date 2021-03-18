Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading Down 6.1%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.46. 842,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 997,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 68.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

