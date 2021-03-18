Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading Down 6.1%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.46. 842,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 997,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 68.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
