Content Value Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $755,140.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the US dollar. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on major exchanges. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00626833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

