ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.74 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 28% higher against the dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00266433 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.