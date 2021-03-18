Contentos (COS) Trading 35.6% Higher Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $93.91 million and $16.00 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00673552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,943,011,858 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.