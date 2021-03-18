ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.26. 5,793,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,890,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Specifically, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $5,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,136,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,831.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

WISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

