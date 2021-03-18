CONTRACOIN Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $125,402.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00158747 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

