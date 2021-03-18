Contrasting Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) & COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Chimerix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chimerix and COMPASS Pathways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 2 0 3.00 COMPASS Pathways 0 0 5 0 3.00

Chimerix presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.98%. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.28%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Chimerix.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and COMPASS Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -321.31% -36.57% -33.53% COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chimerix and COMPASS Pathways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $12.52 million 65.42 -$112.58 million ($0.86) -11.12 COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$19.61 million N/A N/A

COMPASS Pathways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix.

Summary

COMPASS Pathways beats Chimerix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications; and University of Michigan to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize various products. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cheshire, the United Kingdom.

