Contrasting Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) & Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

72.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan and Blue Gem Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 4 13 1 2.83 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus target price of $23.44, indicating a potential downside of 35.09%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Volatility & Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan -0.73% 1.56% 0.67% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Blue Gem Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $14.40 billion 3.66 -$239.00 million $0.02 1,805.50 Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Gem Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freeport-McMoRan.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 116 billion pounds of copper, 29.6 million ounces of gold, and 3.58 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as operated approximately 210 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.