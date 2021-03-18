Contrasting Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, suggesting that its stock price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.10 W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.97 $74.09 million $0.60 6.08

W&T Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gulfport Energy and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.11%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24% W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

