Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Copa worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Copa by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,524,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copa by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Copa by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after buying an additional 189,106 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Copa by 141.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 160,822 shares during the period.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

