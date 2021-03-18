Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Purchases $11,640.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Eric Palomaki bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $11,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,547.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $99.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.30. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $14.92.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.