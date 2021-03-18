Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Purchases $11,640.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Eric Palomaki bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $11,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,547.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $99.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.30. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

