Corie S. Barry Sells 3,598 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $409,740.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BBY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.38. 2,890,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,263,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

