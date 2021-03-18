Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 31,250 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 290.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

