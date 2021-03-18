Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,478.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,463.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,357.33. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 176.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

