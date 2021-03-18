Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 413 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Workday by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 85,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $260.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.59.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,841 shares of company stock valued at $56,998,258. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

