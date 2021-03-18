Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.52.

LEN opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

