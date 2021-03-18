Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average of $172.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $137.85 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

