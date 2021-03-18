Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,097 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

VEU opened at $61.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

